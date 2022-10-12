A rapper says writing his music helps him deal with his problems.

At the age of 17 Ricki Frost crashed while out riding his bike and suffered brain damage.

Now 33, the aspiring rapper from Middlesbrough says it is music that helps him cope with the long-term impact of the accident.

Video produced by Adam Clarkson.

