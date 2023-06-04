A student who thought he had a hangover had actually suffered a stroke which he says “turned his life upside down".

Jameel Razak, now 25, had been out at the pub with his brother and some friends and woke up the next day with sickness and a headache.

He later collapsed and was immediately diagnosed with a stroke by the ambulance service at North Tees Hospital.

He said he tried to stay positive during his recovery, but opened up about his depression after “missing out on so much” last year.

Jameel’s health is improving and he will be graduating university this year, with hopes of studying a Master’s in journalism in the future.

Reporting: Millie Trenholm. Filming/edit: Dan Ragusa

