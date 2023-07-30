Two 10-year-old businessmen are spending the summer holidays cleaning people's drives.

School friends Riley and Nyle, sometimes with the help of friends, go door-to-door as the Thornaby Weed Whackers.

They say costs are kept low to help their neighbours during the cost of living crisis, and some earnings have been donated to local charities.

Business is "going good" and the boys say they've made "a lot of money" - they've currently earned £35 each.

Video journalist Adam Clarkson.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.