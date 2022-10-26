This is the moment a bullock was hoisted to safety by its legs after getting trapped in a sinkhole in County Durham.

Farmers at Witton Castle Country Park in Bishop Auckland were on their routine morning visit to the cattle when the animal was spotted in the sinkhole.

Not knowing if he was alive, a digger was used to pull him to safety.

Thankfully the young bull managed to get to its feet and is said to now be "absolutely fine in the field with his pals".

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.