Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Recreating Northumberland's historic views
A top wildlife photographer has taken up the challenge to recreate historical pencil drawings of Northumberland with his camera.
Chris Weston, originally from Alnwick in Northumberland, is known for his wildlife photography but has now turned his hand to landscapes.
-
02 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window