North Tyneside disabled woman a 'special kind of mum'
A 25-year-old woman from North Tyneside says being a disabled mum is "no different" and her children are getting a "good quality of life".
Trish Thomas was born with Arthrogryposis, which means she uses a wheelchair and cannot use her arms or legs.
The mother-of-three says she has learned to cope in "different ways" by using her mouth to carry out most day to day tasks.
She shared her story in A Special Kind of Mum on BBC Three at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.
26 Mar 2013
