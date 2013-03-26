Video

A 25-year-old woman from North Tyneside says being a disabled mum is "no different" and her children are getting a "good quality of life".

Trish Thomas was born with Arthrogryposis, which means she uses a wheelchair and cannot use her arms or legs.

The mother-of-three says she has learned to cope in "different ways" by using her mouth to carry out most day to day tasks.

She shared her story in A Special Kind of Mum on BBC Three at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.