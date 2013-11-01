Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
North Tyneside boy's 'unstoppable' martial arts talent
An eight-year-old boy from North Tyneside with a love of martial arts is representing England at the World Championships.
Joe Lively began training in martial arts and kickboxing after his dinner lady encouraged him to start classes.
Instructor Rick Burns from Burns School of Black Belts in Newcastle, said he thinks Joe will be "unstoppable" when he gets older.
BBC Look North is focusing on sports stars of the future for its latest series of Sportskids.
-
01 Nov 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-24762400/north-tyneside-boy-s-unstoppable-martial-arts-talentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window