An eight-year-old boy from North Tyneside with a love of martial arts is representing England at the World Championships.

Joe Lively began training in martial arts and kickboxing after his dinner lady encouraged him to start classes.

Instructor Rick Burns from Burns School of Black Belts in Newcastle, said he thinks Joe will be "unstoppable" when he gets older.

BBC Look North is focusing on sports stars of the future for its latest series of Sportskids.