Metro auction sells off unclaimed crutches, snooker cue and foot spa
A snooker cue, a set of bunk-bed ladders, a pair of crutches and a foot spa were among items auctioned for charity.
They had been left by passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro system who never came back to claim them.
19 Jun 2014
