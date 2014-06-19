Tyne and Wear Metro auctioneer
Video

Metro auction sells off unclaimed crutches, snooker cue and foot spa

A snooker cue, a set of bunk-bed ladders, a pair of crutches and a foot spa were among items auctioned for charity.

They had been left by passengers on the Tyne and Wear Metro system who never came back to claim them.

