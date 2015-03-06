HMP Northumberland
Video

HMP Northumberland drugs 'a horror story', says ex-officer

A former inmate of HMP Northumberland has told the BBC that drugs and alcohol are easy to find in the prison.

Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the former prisoner said problems are rife at the jail near Morpeth.

Sodexo, the company that runs HMP Northumberland, admitted there are difficulties but insisted issues are being tackled.

