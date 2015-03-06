Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
HMP Northumberland drugs 'a horror story', says ex-officer
A former inmate of HMP Northumberland has told the BBC that drugs and alcohol are easy to find in the prison.
Speaking under the condition of anonymity, the former prisoner said problems are rife at the jail near Morpeth.
Sodexo, the company that runs HMP Northumberland, admitted there are difficulties but insisted issues are being tackled.
-
06 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-31758419/hmp-northumberland-drugs-a-horror-story-says-ex-officerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window