Katie Meehan: Jarrow beauty blogger's disfigurement fight
A beauty blogger who was born with a facial disfigurement is hoping to inspire others to overcome their obstacles.
Katie Meehan, 19, from Jarrow, Tyneside, was born with cystic hygroma - which meant she had an enlarged tongue and face.
At five years old she underwent pioneering surgery, paid for by a local fundraising campaign which raised £60,000 in a month.
Sharuna Sagar reports.
04 Jul 2015
