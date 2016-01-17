Media player
Caitlin Ruddy North Sea death: RNLI called out as girl swept into sea
Cullercoats RNLI inshore lifeboat was called out to try to rescue a 15-year-old girl swept into the sea in North Tyneside.
Caitlin Ruddy was with other teenagers when she sent into the sea in freezing conditions off the north pier at Cullercoats Bay on Saturday evening.
She was rescued by a member of the public, but suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital.
17 Jan 2016
