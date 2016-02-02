Video

Hundreds of young mourners gathered for the funeral of 15-year-old Caitlin Ruddy, who died after she was swept out to sea at Cullercoats Bay.

The teenager was with a group of teenagers on the North Pier when the tragedy happened on 16 January.

She was rescued but died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her family asked for any donations to go to the RNLI , which was involved in the rescue operation.