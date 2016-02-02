Media player
Caitlin Ruddy North Sea death: Hundreds attend funeral
Hundreds of young mourners gathered for the funeral of 15-year-old Caitlin Ruddy, who died after she was swept out to sea at Cullercoats Bay.
The teenager was with a group of teenagers on the North Pier when the tragedy happened on 16 January.
She was rescued but died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Her family asked for any donations to go to the RNLI , which was involved in the rescue operation.
02 Feb 2016
