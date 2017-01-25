Pub fire
Arson attack on Jubilee pub in Newcastle caught on CCTV

This is the moment arsonists set fire to a Newcastle pub, captured on the building's CCTV.

The Jubilee pub in the Fawdon area of the city was badly damaged in the attack on Sunday.

No-one was hurt in the incident, although the landlord and his family had to flee a flat above the pub.

Police are hunting two men thought to be responsible.

