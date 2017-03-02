Basketball coach receives MBE

Video

Newcastle Eagles player and coach Fabulous Flournoy receives his MBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

He received the honour for his services to the sport and to the community in the North East.

Born in New York, he had a very disadvantaged upbringing but won a contract to play basketball in England, going on to lead the Newcastle Eagles to 18 separate trophy victories since 2005, including six league titles in nine years.

The Newcastle Eagles have been active in the local community with projects such as Hoops4Health, which teaches healthy living to 12,000 schoolchildren every year.

Mr Flournoy has also spent time in Young Offenders' Institutes working with inmates and has supported homelessness charities.