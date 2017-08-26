Media player
Video
Life as a 1900s baker at Beamish Museum
Beamish: the Living Museum of the North is a popular tourist attraction in County Durham.
Staff don traditional costumes to help visitors discover what life was like in the 1820s, 1910s and 1940s.
There is even a working bakery, to give people a real taste of the past.
26 Aug 2017
