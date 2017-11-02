Garden helps grow community spirit

Media player
Garden sees community spirit in full bloom
A community garden in Gateshead is enabling refugees and asylum seekers to meet new people while growing crops native to their home countries.
However, it is at risk of closure due to funding issues.
02 Nov 2017
