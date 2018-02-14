'We can save many many more lives'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle doctors fundraise for African medical trial
Retired doctors Malcolm Coulthard and Unni Wariyar want to team up with doctors in Africa in a bid to transform the treatment of an acute form of malnutrition known as Kwashiorkor.
Currently volunteering, they are trying to raise £50,000 to buy medical equipment and provide a nurse for two years for a medical trial in Lesotho.
-
14 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-43063266/newcastle-doctors-fundraise-for-african-medical-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window