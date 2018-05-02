The lab diagnosing arthritis in dogs

Media player
Newcastle University DogBox study to find dog arthritis
Newcastle University is carrying out a study to improve the understanding of arthritis in dogs.
DogBox is hoping automated ways of detecting pain in dogs could be developed, leading to an earlier diagnosis.
02 May 2018
