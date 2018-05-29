'Why not lend a hand?'

Media player
Volunteers clean up South Shields beach
'This is where we live, we're responsible for the environment'
Marsden Bay in South Shields has been given a clean-up after the sunny bank holiday. Volunteers took to the beach on a litter pick organised by the National Trust.
29 May 2018
