Five abandoned puppies found in Sunderland field
Five newborn puppies have been found in a Sunderland field.
The dogs, which are less than five weeks old, are in need of a surrogate mum to help them grow.
Belle, Casey, Diefer, Kiefer and Mason are believed to be German shepherd crosses and are currently in good health.
07 Jun 2018
