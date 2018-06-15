How one man forgot who his wife was

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brain haemorrhage meant Darlington man did not know wife
A Darlington man has told how he suffered a brain haemorrhage and woke up to no longer know who his wife was.
Michael Clark has now had 12 years of recovery after being in a coma and paralysed.
-
15 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-44501020/brain-haemorrhage-meant-darlington-man-did-not-know-wifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window