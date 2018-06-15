'I give inspiration to other people'

Video

A nurse from Blaydon continues to work five years after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Christine Kyle suffers from ovarian cancer, but still works as a sister at the busy out-patient unit of Newcastle's Freeman hospital.

The 61-year-old has been nominated as one of the BBC's Angels of the North by her ex-husband David.

To celebrate the Angel of the North's 20th anniversary we asked people to nominate those in their communities who go out of their way to do things for other people and selflessly give their time and energy.