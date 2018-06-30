Bikers give bullied girl prom to remember
A girl who was bullied throughout her school life has been given a prom night to remember after 150 bikers escorted her to Lumley Castle in Chester-le-Street.

Chloe Robson says she "suffered" throughout school and felt "worthless".

In a bid to boost her confidence, her uncle Grant Robson gathered dozens from North East Bikers Against Bullies to give her quite the entrance.

  • 30 Jun 2018