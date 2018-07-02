Can you sing whale?
Artist forms whale choir in North Shields

A choir, made up of a group of volunteers, mimics the various sounds made by whales.

They will perform at the Old Low Light Heritage Centre, in North Shields, where French artist Marina Rees's work is being shown.

