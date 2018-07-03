Cars stranded by burst water main
Cars stranded after a water main burst in Newcastle

A burst water main flooded Scotswood Road, in Newcastle, leaving cars stranded and disrupting the water supply across large parts of the city as well as Gateshead.

Some shops and restaurants had to close their doors after water supplies failed.

Northumbrian Water apologised for the inconvenience and said it appreciated customers' patience.

