'My abuser had a smirk on his face'

George Ormond: Jail term for sex attacker 'not enough'
Two men abused by former grassroots football coach George Ormond have spoken out following his conviction for a string of sex crimes.
Waiving their right to anonymity to speak to BBC Look North, Paul Chilton and Gary Weymes said Ormond's 20-year sentence was "not enough".
Ormond, 62, who also volunteered at Newcastle United, was jailed last week after being convicted of 35 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency against 18 victims.
10 Jul 2018
