The cafe offering new opportunities
Newcastle cafe offering new opportunities for people with learning disabilities

The Opportunity Cafe was set up to give people with learning disabilities the chance of paid work as well as learning new skills and improving their confidence.

One of those working in the cafe in Newburn said he was "nervous and shy" but now he was "up and running" and learning new skills.

  • 10 Jul 2018
