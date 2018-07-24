The dads styling their daughters' hair
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

South Shields barber teaches dads to style daughters' hair

Dads have been taking a beginners course to learn how to style their daughters' hair.

Hairdresser Peter Marsh said: "They're so unfamiliar with the concept of what to do with all this hair."

The dads and daughters were pretty pleased with the results.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Meet the dementia-friendly barber