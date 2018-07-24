A teenager's week on board a Tall Ship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tall Ships Race: Teenager life on board the Santa Maria Manuela

A group of teenagers took the journey of a lifetime sailing from Sunderland to Denmark.

They were given the chance to crew the Portuguese vessel the Santa Maria Manuela as part of the Tall Ships Race.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Leaping dolphins delight family