'I've found random stuff like false teeth'
The divers cleaning up the North Sea

A group of divers are tackling litter beneath the UK waves.

Travelling up and down the North East coastline they dive and pick up rubbish as they go - they have even found a set of false teeth.

We joined them in Seaton Sluice, Northumberland.

  • 25 Jul 2018
