Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cramlington play park damaged in suspected arson
A play park in Northumberland, which opened in June after a £100,000, refurbishment has been set on fire.
"Significant damage" was caused to Seven Oaks Park on Dudley Lane, Cramlington, when the blaze was started at about 03:15 BST on Thursday.
Northumbria Police said it was treating it as suspected arson.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-44981163/cramlington-play-park-damaged-in-suspected-arsonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window