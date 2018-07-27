Play park damaged in suspected arson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cramlington play park damaged in suspected arson

A play park in Northumberland, which opened in June after a £100,000, refurbishment has been set on fire.

"Significant damage" was caused to Seven Oaks Park on Dudley Lane, Cramlington, when the blaze was started at about 03:15 BST on Thursday.

Northumbria Police said it was treating it as suspected arson.

  • 27 Jul 2018