'I just can't stop dancing'

Northumberland ballerina wins place at Bolshoi Academy
A Northumberland teenager is one of only a handful of British people to have been accepted at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Russia over the last 100 years.
Rachel Armstrong, 17, will begin her four-year training at the school in September.
29 Jul 2018
