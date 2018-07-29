'I just can't stop dancing'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northumberland ballerina wins place at Bolshoi Academy

A Northumberland teenager is one of only a handful of British people to have been accepted at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Russia over the last 100 years.

Rachel Armstrong, 17, will begin her four-year training at the school in September.

  • 29 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Gender-fluid ballerina: 'Take me seriously'