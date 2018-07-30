Bird deaths 'not acceptable on any level'

Media player
Endangered kittiwakes dying due to anti-bird netting
Newcastle's colony of endangered kittiwakes are being caught in anti-bird netting along Newcastle's Quayside.
Naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham has said the birds are dying "horrible, long,miserable, deaths".
More than 8,000 people have signed a petition for the nets to be removed from two businesses.
