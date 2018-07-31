Media player
Henrietta, the kitten with two extra legs in Wallsend
Henrietta the kitten was born with two extra legs.
Her extra limbs are impeding her growth so Feline Friends is fundraising to raise money for an operation.
She's currently being looked after in Wallsend but hopes to find her forever home after the operation.
31 Jul 2018
