The Geordie favourites making a comeback

Geordie food favourites include stotties and pan haggerty
A restaurant in Newcastle is teaching people to cook traditional Geordie dishes from scratch.
The event, hosted by Blackfriars restaurant, is inspired by the Great Exhibition of the North.
The 11-week festival, which runs until September, celebrates "great art, culture, design and innovation from the north of England".
Adam Robson showed us how to make some classic North East scran.
03 Aug 2018
