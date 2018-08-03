The Geordie favourites making a comeback
Geordie food favourites include stotties and pan haggerty

A restaurant in Newcastle is teaching people to cook traditional Geordie dishes from scratch.

The event, hosted by Blackfriars restaurant, is inspired by the Great Exhibition of the North.

The 11-week festival, which runs until September, celebrates "great art, culture, design and innovation from the north of England".

Adam Robson showed us how to make some classic North East scran.

