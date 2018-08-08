The 'Matts vs Greggs' charity challenge
Video

Lads run marathon around every Greggs in Newcastle

Three lads took part in a charity marathon with a difference around Newcastle.

Matt Bradbury, Matt Clark and Matt Hutton ran just over 26 miles (42km) to every Greggs bakery in the city.

The 19-year-old's raised about £1,000 for the Greggs Foundation's Hardship Fund, which provides grants to people in extreme financial need in the North East.

