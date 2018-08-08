Tunnel worker underground after 70 years
Tunnel worker returns for the first time since the 1951

A 91-year-old man became one of the first people to see the almost refurbished Tyne Pedestrian and Cyclist Tunnels.

George Robinson, from Tyneside, worked on the tunnels 70 years ago and has never returned since.

The tunnels have been closed for five years and their revamp has so far cost £15.5m.

