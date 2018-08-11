Media player
Northumbria Police pups take a dip as they begin training
Four 13-week-old pups took to the pool as they began their training to become Northumbria Police specialist search dogs.
Cocker spaniels Henry, Herbert, Hartley and Hunter had their first swimming lesson in a hydrotherapy pool to build up their strength and get them used to water.
It is hoped all four will pass their training and go on to sniff out things like drugs, money and weapons.
11 Aug 2018
