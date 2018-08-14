Video

Police said it was lucky no-one was killed when "reckless" Darren Lee flipped his girlfriend's car during an 85mph (135km/h) police pursuit in Newcastle.

Officers have released footage of the 43-year-old crashing on the A1 near Gosforth Park in Newcastle.

Lee, of Eshott Court in the East Denton area of the city, had been drinking before getting behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Tigra one evening last month.

Last week has was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.