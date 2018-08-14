'You can be beautiful no matter your size'
The plus-size blogger breaking 'the fashion rules'

Jess Millichamp, better known as Jess on the Plus Size, is an advocate for breaking fashion rules no matter your size.

She runs a successful blog and has gained thousands of social media followers.

She has shown us some of her "rule-breaking" outfits.

