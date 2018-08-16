'You don't realise how many people care'

Video

Deacon Sheen was born with microcephaly. Not expected to live past the age of two, he is now 20.

Severely disabled, he is also visually impaired, has epilepsy and is wheelchair-dependant, spending most of his life confined to his bedroom.

After recently fighting for his life in intensive care, tradesman in County Durham rallied together for free to help improve his quality of life.

Now the 20-year-old has an accessible garden which means he can join his family outside and enjoy a bit more freedom.