Teenagers stock up UK's biggest foodbank

Newcastle teenagers help UK's biggest foodbank
A group of teenagers have made it their mission to help Newcastle's West End Foodbank.
The UK's biggest foodbank recently made an online appeal after suffering from a shortage in donations.
As a result, these students decided to complete a sponsored walk, which allowed them to buy 45 bags full of food.
16 Aug 2018
