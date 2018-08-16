Teenagers stock up UK's biggest foodbank
A group of teenagers have made it their mission to help Newcastle's West End Foodbank.

The UK's biggest foodbank recently made an online appeal after suffering from a shortage in donations.

As a result, these students decided to complete a sponsored walk, which allowed them to buy 45 bags full of food.

