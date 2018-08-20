Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The little boy with Down's syndrome who loves the limelight
Shoppers in Blaydon applauded when a five-year-old boy stole the limelight from a busker by joining him at the microphone.
Frankie has Down's syndrome and his mum says "he loves being centre of attention".
20 Aug 2018
