'They give you a bit of life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wallsend baby yoga class brings old and young together

A baby yoga class welcomed older people to take part to help improve their wellbeing.

Bringing the generations together, the older people joined in by doing arm stretches and shaking their pom poms.

Held at Age UK's centre in Wallsend, the free Kalma Baby session is said to help with isolation and depression.

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Dance class unites children and elderly