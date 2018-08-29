Northern Spire opens to vehicles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland now open to cars
Sunderland's newest bridge across the River Wear is now officially open.
The first cars to drive over the bridge were two Nissans made in the city.
Construction started in May 2015, it is hoped the bridge will ease congestion and play a part in the city's regeneration plans.
29 Aug 2018
