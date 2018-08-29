Northern Spire opens to vehicles
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland now open to cars

Sunderland's newest bridge across the River Wear is now officially open.

The first cars to drive over the bridge were two Nissans made in the city.

Construction started in May 2015, it is hoped the bridge will ease congestion and play a part in the city's regeneration plans.

  • 29 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Motorway bridges built for dormice