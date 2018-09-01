'Sword swallowing saved my life'

Media player
Northumberland Street performer's life saved by skills
A street performer says learning how to swallow swords "saved his life".
Daniel, known as Mr Freak, often performs on Newcastle's Northumberland Street after teaching himself the skill last year.
The 23-year-old has been passionate about magic tricks and street performance since he was a child, but decided sword swallowing was his calling during a difficult period in his life.
