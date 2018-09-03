Model details abuse by rogue photographer
North East model warns against predatory photographers

There are calls for a compulsory register of photographers after models in north-east England came forward to detail sexual abuse during shoots.

Emma has been a model for 10 years and spoke to BBC Inside Out about her experience with a rogue operator.

Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria is on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday.

