Model details abuse by rogue photographer

There are calls for a compulsory register of photographers after models in north-east England came forward to detail sexual abuse during shoots.
Emma has been a model for 10 years and spoke to BBC Inside Out about her experience with a rogue operator.
Inside Out in the North East and Cumbria is on BBC One at 19:30 on Monday.
03 Sep 2018
