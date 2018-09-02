Couple raise £85,000 for life-changing op
Kielder couple fund raise for Ehlers-Danlos operation

Carrie Beckwith-Fellows from Kielder has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and is going to Spain for surgery which should lengthen her life as well as improve the quality of it.

She and her partner Lisa have raised £85,000 so far but need to get £100,000 in total.

