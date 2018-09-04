Blind woman takes on the Great North Run

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Great North Run: Blind woman and guide on the 13 miles
Sarah lost her sight seven years ago but this weekend is taking on the Great North Run.
The 46-year-old is originally from Amble in Northumberland, and works as a disability adviser in Nottingham.
She took up running to boost her confidence.
The Great North Run is live on BBC One from 09:30 on Sunday.
04 Sep 2018
