Fulfilling a Great North Run dream

Great North Run: Fulfilling dream after cancer diagnosis
Last year, Louise Roberts had a place in the Great North Run but had to pull out after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
But she will be running this year, along with her husband Mark, after finishing her treatment.
05 Sep 2018
